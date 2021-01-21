Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Burnley

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to return to winning ways on Thursday night thanks to a 2-1 victory over Burnley.

The defending Premier League champions were held to a goalless draw with bitter rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday evening to extend their winless run to four games.

Liverpool FC have squandered the chance to move clear at the top of the Premier League table following stalemates with West Brom and Newcastle before a 1-0 loss at Southampton.

The Reds are in fourth position in the Premier League table and three points adrift of Manchester United at the top to cast doubt on their ability to retain their crown this term.

Liverpool FC will take on a Burnley side that lost 2-0 to West Ham United at the London Stadium last weekend to leave Sean Dyche’s side in 17th position in the table.

Burnley have lost three of their last four Premier League games to leave the Clarets just four points above the relegation zone.

Former Reds defender Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 2-1 victory over Burnley at Anfield on Thursday night.

“Burnley were playing pretty well at the turn of the year but they have just lost two on the spin against Manchester United and West Ham and it is hard to see them getting anything at Anfield either,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“They will make things difficult for Liverpool at both ends, of course – I remember Sheffield United putting a lot of balls into the box when they came to Anfield in October, in the first league game after Virgil van Dijk was injured, and I suspect the Clarets will do the same to test out any defensive weaknesses.

“Sean Dyche’s side will dig in and make it hard for the Reds to play through them too.

“People have started to notice now that the Liverpool front three has lost its spark but that is related to what is happening behind them.

“Yes, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have done well to fill in at centre-back, but they have been badly missed in midfield and that has not helped the front three.

“I still don’t think Liverpool are playing that badly, though. They have just gone four league games without a win for the first time since February 2017, but I don’t see that run reaching five.”

Liverpool have won four of their last six Premier League games against Burnley.

However, the Merseyside outfit have drawn 1-1 in two of their last three Premier League meetings with Burnley.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round at Old Trafford on Sunday.

