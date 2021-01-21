Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Burnley

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 1-0 win against Burnley at Anfield on Thursday night.

The defending Premier League champions were held to a goalless draw with Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday after Roberto Firmino missed the home side’s best opportunities in front of goal.

Liverpool FC squandered a strong position in the Premier League title race to leave the Merseyside outfit fighting to remain in the top four following a four-game winless run.

Jurgen Klopp’s side haven’t won a Premier League fixture since a 7-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on 19 December.

Liverpool FC have drawn with West Bromwich Albion, Newcastle United and Manchester United, while the Merseyside outfit lost 1-0 to Southampton at St Mary’s.

Burnley have only managed to secure four victories in the Premier League this season, beating Sheffield United, Wolves, Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

Sean Dyche’s side have only beaten Arsenal on the road in the Premier League this season.

Former Reds striker Owen is backing Liverpool FC to secure a narrow 1-0 win against Burnley at Anfield on Thursday night.

“Liverpool were left frustrated after the weekend’s stalemate against Manchester United,” Owen told BetVictor.

“No goals in three matches will be concerning for Jurgen Klopp and they face a Burnley side here that we all know should be well organised.

“I think the Reds will have to be patient, but I would be surprised if they drew another blank with the talent they have on the pitch.

“With that in mind, I’m going for a narrow home win.”

Liverpool FC have secured four victories in their last six meetings with Burnley, while Dyche’s men have managed to secure two draws with the Reds.

The Merseyside outfit will take on Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

