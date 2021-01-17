Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Man United

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Liverpool FC and Manchester United will share the spoils at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The defending Premier League champions squandered their chance to move clear at the top of the table following a run of three top-flight games without a win.

Liverpool FC dropped points in successive stalemates with West Brom and Newcastle United before a surprise 1-0 loss to Southampton in their last top-flight outing.

The Reds are in second position and three points behind Premier League leaders Manchester United after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were 1-0 winners at Burnley on Tuesday night.

Paul Pogba scored a second-half winner to secure three points for Manchester United and hoist Solskjaer’s side above Liverpool FC to the top of the table.

Manchester United have won five of their last six Premier League games to hit top form at a crucial point of the top-flight campaign.

Former Reds defender Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday evening.

“We’ve not had fans at football matches for many months now, but It will still feel strange for Liverpool to be at home to Manchester United with both teams at the top of the table, and with no-one in the ground,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“A lot of the time these fixtures promise a lot but turn into nothing games. I am expecting this one to be lively, though.

“United have got momentum and will pose a number of problems for Liverpool’s defence, because of the pace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have up front, and the guile and passing of Bruno Fernandes.

“Liverpool are going through an indifferent spell, but they have not suddenly become a bad side. They will create chances, too. They just need to take them this time.

“Liverpool’s home form is obviously hugely impressive – they have not lost at Anfield in the league since April 2017 – and so is United’s unbeaten away record this season.

“I am going for a draw, which would keep both of those runs going.”

Liverpool FC were 2-0 winners against Manchester United in this fixture last season thanks to goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have won their last two games against Manchester United at Anfield, scoring five times and conceding one goal.

Liverpool FC will host Burnley at Anfield in their next Premier League game on Thursday night.

