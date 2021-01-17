Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Man United

Michael Owen is predicting that Liverpool FC and Manchester United will share the spoils in a goalless draw at Anfield in their top of the table clash on Sunday evening.

The defending Premier League champions squandered the chance to establish a comfortable lead at the top of the table following a three-game winless run.

Liverpool FC limped to a successive draws with West Brom and Newcastle before a 1-0 defeat by Southampton at St Mary’s.

However, the Merseyside outfit responded with a 4-0 victory over Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round to build some momentum.

Manchester United have won five of their past six Premier League games to move past Liverpool FC and occupy top spot in the table.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are one of the form teams in the Premier League, winning their last three top-flight fixtures.

Former England striker Owen is predicting that Liverpool FC and Manchester United will play out a goalless draw at Anfield on Sunday evening.

“Well, this is certainly a Super Sunday!” Owen told BetVictor.

“Manchester United travel to Anfield one place above their old rivals in top spot. It’s been some turnaround for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men and a win here would certainly cement their place in the title race.

“Liverpool’s mighty home record stands at 67 games unbeaten in the Premier League and Jurgen Klopp will be trying to treat this one as just another game in their quest for back to back Premier League titles.

“However, everyone involved at the club, especially the fans, will be hoping upon hope that when the time comes for that record run to end, it won’t be at the hands of United.

“Personally, I don’t see that run ending here although I do think it will be tight.

“Both teams love to play counter-attacking football so I think this one could be a case of cat and mouse.

“I think both sides are likely to give up some territory so they can execute their counters-attacks and if this materialises, I reckon we could be in for a stalemate at Anfield.”

Manchester United have only beaten Liverpool FC once in their last 10 meetings in all competitions, a 2-1 victory over Liverpool FC at Old Trafford in March 2018.

In fact, the Red Devils have failed to secure three points in their last four Premier League meetings against the defending champions.

Liverpool FC, on the other hand, are looking to secure three home league victories over Manchester United for the first time since 2010-11.

