Manchester City are considering a surprise move to bring former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku back to the Premier League in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

The Telegraph, as quoted by Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester City have drawn up a shortlist of strikers who could replace Argentina international Sergio Aguero at the end of the Premier League season.

The same article states that Pep Guardiola is set to target a new striker, left-back and a defensive midfielder in the 2021 summer transfer window as the Spanish head coach looks to perform a minor rebuild at The Etihad.

According to the same story, Guardiola’s biggest concern is finding a new striker to replace Aguero given the 32-year-old’s contribution to Manchester City over the past 10 years at Manchester City.

The Telegraph go on to report that the Citizens could look to sign a new striker even if Aguero ends up agreeing a new deal with the Etihad outfit given the Argentina international’s age and decline in form.

The report claims that Manchester City have identified Inter Milan forward Lukaku, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and Benfica forward Darwin Nunez as potential replacements for Aguero.

The story goes on to add that the Citizens are also looking to find a long-term replacement for Fernandinho in the middle of the park.

Lukaku has scored 51 goals in 73 games in all competitions for Inter Milan over the past 18 months since his move to San Siro from Manchester United.

The Belgian striker netted 42 goals in 96 games in all competitions during his three-year stint at Manchester United.

