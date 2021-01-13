Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man City v Brighton

Mark Lawrenson looks ahead to Man City's home clash with Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday night

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Wednesday 13 January 2021, 04:45 UK
Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola (Photo: The Sport Review)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to make it four wins in a row in the Premier League by claiming a 3-0 home victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday night.

The Citizens have been in good form in recent weeks and they have won their last three games in the top flight as they look to challenge the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool FC towards the top of the table.

Manchester City booked their spot in the FA Cup fourth round over the weekend by claiming a 3-0 victory over Birmingham City.

Pep Guardiola’s men will now be looking to get their Premier League campaign back on track as they bid to get towards the top of the table and continue their title push.

City are preparing to welcome a Brighton side to The Etihad who have only won two games all season in the Premier League to leave them close to the relegation zone.

And former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is fully expecting to see Manchester City claim all three points with a comfortable home win on Wednesday night.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Manchester City are back – as in back playing well – and they made short work of Birmingham in the FA Cup on Sunday. They are building a nice bit of momentum already.

“Brighton needed penalties to get past League Two side Newport on the same day, and it is a long time since they won in the league – 21 November to be precise.

“Graham Potter’s side have drawn five of those past eight games but I don’t look at their trip to Etihad Stadium as being the day they end their wait for three points.”

Manchester City will take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

