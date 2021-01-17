Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Man City v Crystal Palace

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester City to continue their recent good form by claiming a 3-0 home win against Crystal Palace on Sunday evening.

The Citizens head into the game on the back of four straight wins in the Premier League, a run of form which has lifted them to within a point of Liverpool FC ahead of their clash against the Eagles this weekend.

Manchester City also have a game in hand over the Reds and will move ahead of the defending champions if they are able to win it.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, head into the clash on Sunday on the back of their goalless draw with Arsenal at The Emirates on Thursday night, as Roy Hodgson’s side frustrated the Gunners.

Former Tottenham and Manchester United star is backing an in-form City side to have too much for the Londoners when they travel to The Etihad on Sunday.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “City are up there as well in the title race, you can not write them off.

“They have two games in hand and they are lurking in the shadows.

“I know this fixture has thrown up some surprises in the past but I think this time City will be far too strong for Crystal Palace.

“Guardiola won’t be giving up on the title and they will know that they are in a strong position.”

Manchester City are aiming to haul themselves back into the title race as they bid to wrestle back the trophy from Liverpool FC this season.

