Michael Owen states his prediction for Man City v Sheffield United

Michael Owen is predicting that Manchester City will secure a 4-0 win against Sheffield United at The Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier League leaders will look to extend their winning run to six games when Pep Guardiola’s side take on the bottom club in the division.

Manchester City were 5-0 winners against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Jaoa Cancelo, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling.

The Eastlands outfit have established themselves as the Premier League leaders after Manchester United suffered a surprise 2-1 loss to Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Chris Wilder’s side secured just their second Premier League victory of the 2020-21 campaign despite facing an in-form Manchester United side.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester City to secure a 4-0 win against Sheffield United at The Etihad.

“Like most of us, I didn’t expect Sheffield United to go to Old Trafford and win,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The Blades were really suffering from a lack of confidence at the start of the season; however, we’re starting to see glimpses of the side that did so well last year.

“Have they left it too late to get out of trouble? I think they may have done, but it’ll be very interesting to follow Chris Wilder’s side from here on in.

“After a win at Old Trafford, there would usually be hope of carrying that form into the next game. Unfortunately for the Blades, it’s Manchester City up next.

“Title contenders City are really gathering momentum. They are swiping aside anyone that crosses their path and with such a hectic playing schedule, Pep’s rotation system is now paying dividends.

“City are playing some sumptuous stuff, and I just can’t see Sheffield United making it back-to-back wins in Manchester.”

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 11 games against Sheffield United since 1987.

Sheffield United haven’t won any of their last nine Premier League meetings, drawing three, losing six and scoring just one goal.

Manchester City are looking to win 12 successive games in all competitions for the first time in their history.

Wilder’s side have won two of their their past three Premier League games, having won none of their previous 20.

