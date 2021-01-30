Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man City v Sheffield United

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to secure a 3-0 victory over Sheffield United at The Etihad on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier League leaders were 5-0 winners against West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Joao Cancelo, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling.

Manchester City hoisted themselves to the top of the Premier League table thanks to their rout of West Brom.

Manchester United suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat by Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night to miss out on the chance to reclaim top spot in the division.

Kean Bryan broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute before Harry Maguire levelled for the home side with 26 minutes left to play at Old Trafford.

However, Oliver Burke netted a 74th-minute winner to secure three points for the Blades to end Manchester United’s unbeaten run in the Premier League this season.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to secure a 3-0 win over Sheffield United at The Etihad on Saturday afternoon.

“Sheffield United got a terrific result at Old Trafford on Wednesday but the table shows how much work they have to do to get out of trouble,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“So, an immediate return to Manchester is not really the game they want as they look to build on that win over United, because City are looking so strong at the moment.

“Pep Guardiola’s side ripped into West Brom on Tuesday and got the game won early. The Blades will have to be ready for more of the same.”

Manchester City have won their last three Premier League games against Sheffield United since the Blades were promoted to the English top flight in 2019.

Pep Guardiola’s side have scored four times in those three top-flight games.

Manchester City will travel to Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday 3 February before Guardiola’s side make the trip to Anfield on Sunday 7 February.

