Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man City v Aston Villa

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Manchester City will secure a 3-0 win against Aston Villa at The Etihad in Wednesday night.

The Citizens were 4-0 winners against Crystal Palace at The Etihad on Sunday afternoon after goals from John Stones, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling hoisted Manchester City into second place in the Premier League table.

Manchester City are in second spot and two points behind Premier League leaders Manchester United but Pep Guardiola’s side have played one game less than their bitter city rivals.

The Eastlands outfit have won their last five Premier League games to kick-start their title challenge following a mixed start to the 2020-21 campaign.

Aston Villa have dropped down to 11th place in the Premier League table but Dean Smith’s side have played three games less than most of the top six.

The Birmingham outfit suffered a 2-1 loss to Manchester United in their last Premier League game.

However, Aston Villa were unbeaten in their previous five Premier League games before their disappointing defeat at Old Trafford.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to condemn Aston Villa to successive Premier League defeats.

“A coronavirus outbreak at Aston Villa means their first team have not played since they went to Old Trafford on New Year’s Day, which was the best part of three weeks ago,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“The Villa players who did not test positive will still have trained so they will be fit but match sharpness will be an issue – you lose your touch when you don’t play for that amount of time.

“For the ones who did have Covid-19, we don’t know if they will be suffering any long-term effects.

“Their situation is far from ideal in any circumstance, but it’s especially tough with them going to Etihad Stadium to face a Manchester City side who are going extremely well.

“By beating Crystal Palace on Sunday, City became the first top-flight team to win five successive league games this season and I am backing Pep Guardiola’s side to make it six in a row here.

“That should probably be enough to send them top – for a couple of hours at least.”

Manchester City have won their last five Premier League games against Aston Villa, scoring 17 times and conceding twice during that run.

Aston Villa haven’t been able to secure a point against Manchester City since a goalless draw with the Citizens in November 2015.

