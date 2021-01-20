Michael Owen states his prediction for Man City v Aston Villa

Michael Owen is predicting that Manchester City will secure a 3-1 win against Aston Villa at The Etihad on Wednesday night.

The Citizens are back in the title hunt following an excellent run in the Premier League over the past few months.

Manchester City were 4-0 winners against Crystal Palace at The Etihad thanks to goals from John Stones, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling.

The Eastlands outfit have won their last five Premier League games thanks to victories over Southampton, Newcastle United, Brighton, Chelsea FC and Palace.

Manchester City will start the Premier League clash against Aston Villa in third place and three points adrift of leaders Leicester City.

The Citizens have played two games less than the Foxes, making Pep Guardiola’s men favourites to win the Premier League crown this season.

Aston Villa have even more catching up to do, having played four games less than Leicester in the Premier League.

Although Dean Smith’s side lost 2-1 to Manchester United in their last Premier League game on New Year’s Day, the Birmingham side should be fresh given a 18-day break from top-flight action.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester City to ease to a 3-1 win against Aston Villa at The Etihad on Wednesday night.

“Manchester City have hit a rich vein of form,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Sunday’s 4-0 win against Crystal Palace was of the type of performance we’ve become accustomed to over the years. Their big hitters all seem to be finding form at the right time which is ominous for the rest of the Premier League.

“Villa will arrive here fresh after their calendar was interrupted due to postponements. I think they’ll be happy to give up territory to City in the hope they can sucker-punch them on the counter. As I mentioned, they will have fresh legs, so it’s something that Pep will be planning to nullify I’m sure.

“I do believe those tactics could work for Villa to a certain extent; however, City are playing too well just now to be overlooked and I think they’ll notch up another win in their quest for top spot.”

Manchester City will make the trip to Cheltenham Town in the FA Cup fourth round at the weekend before the Citizens travel to West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday night.

