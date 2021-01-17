Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man City v Crystal Palace

Manchester City will ease to a resounding 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace at The Etihad on Sunday night, according to BBC Sport pundit Mark Lawrenson.

The Citizens have been in excellent form over the past few weeks to rekindle their hopes of snatching back the Premier League title from defending champions Liverpool FC.

Manchester City were 1-0 winners against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, although Raheem Sterling missed a late penalty.

The Eastlands outfit are in third position in the Premier League table and four points adrift of leaders Manchester United, although Manchester City do have a game in hand.

Manchester City have won their last four Premier League games to put Liverpool FC under pressure at the top of the table.

Crystal Palace managed to secure a point in a goalless draw with Arsenal at The Emirates on Thursday night to extend their unbeaten run to three games in the Premier League.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to secure a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace at The Etihad on Sunday evening.

“Manchester City have got a run of league fixtures coming up where in normal circumstances you would expect them to win all of them – after this game they play Aston Villa (h), West Brom (a), Sheffield United (h) and Burnley (a),” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“But their games are coming thick and fast and, somewhere along the line, City are going to drop points. Everyone else has been doing it, so it doesn’t matter very much – my point is that we are not going to see a runaway winner of the Premier League this season.

“Of course, in isolation, I am going to back City to win this game. They ended up hanging on against Brighton in midweek but they still got the job done.

“You know how Palace will set up, and they will be very well organised. I still expect City to find a way through.”

Manchester City will take on Aston Villa at The Etihad in their next Premier League game on Wednesday.

The Citizens have won the Premier League title in two of the past three seasons before finishing behind Liverpool FC last term.

MORE: Latest Manchester City news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip