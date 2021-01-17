Michael Owen states his prediction for Man City v Crystal Palace

Michael Owen is tipping Manchester City to secure a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace at The Etihad on Sunday evening.

The Citizens are making a push to challenge for the Premier League title after Pep Guardiola’s side moved to within four points of leaders Manchester United, having played one game less than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Manchester City have won their last four Premier League games to hit top form at a crucial stage of the season with some kind fixtures on the horizon for Guardiola’s side.

The Citizens have secured successive victories over Southampton, Newcastle United, Chelsea FC and Brighton ahead of the visit of Palace to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening.

Crystal Palace have only managed to secure one win in their last six games in the Premier League after a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at Selhurst Park.

However, Roy Hodgson’s men have gone unbeaten in their last three outings, including a goalless draw with Arsenal at The Emirates in their mid-week fixture.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester City to secure a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace at The Etihad on Sunday evening.

“Palace travel to City having gained a credible point at the Emirates on Thursday night,” Owen told BetVictor. “They come up against a City side who just got there in the end against a well organised Burnley in midweek.

“The Citizens are starting to look in the mood with recent results catapulting them to favourites for the Premier League title.

“These are the type of matches they seem to thrive on, and despite Palace being well capable of causing a few problems, I can’t see past City taking all three points.”

Manchester City have won seven of their past 10 games in the Premier League against Sunday’s opponents Crystal Palace.

However, the Citizens have failed to win their last two home league games against Crystal Palace.

