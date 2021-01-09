Rio Ferdinand responds to Man United’s 1-0 win over Watford

Rio Ferdinand praised Scott McTominay for his performance as he helped to fire Manchester United to a 1-0 win over Watford as they booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday night.

Manchester United headed into the game looking to bounce back from the disappointment of being knocked out of the EFL Cup by Manchester City at Old Trafford in midweek.

Midfielder McTominay headed the home side into an early lead in the fifth minute at Old Trafford against the Hornets from Alex Telles’ corner.

McTominay has been a regular fixture in the Manchester United team so far this season and he has now scored four goals and made one assist in 21 appearances in all competitions.

Manchester United legend Ferdinand was impressed by the Scot’s performance but felt that some of the other Red Devils players did not take their chance to impress their manager.

Speaking on BT Sport after the final whistle, Ferdinand said: “I think Ole will be just happy to be in the next round most importantly.

“This game was about opportunities for the fringe players and I would probably say McTominay played to the standard you’d expect or exceeded that standard.

“It was probably a missed opportunity for the others who were trying to force their way into the manager’s plans on a more regular basis.

“But again, the most important thing tonight for the players and the club was to get into the next round.”

Manchester United will now switch their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their trip to face Burnley in the top flight on Tuesday night.

A win for the Red Devils at Turf Moor would move them to the top of the Premier League table and three points ahead of Liverpool FC ahead of their trip to Anfield next weekend.

