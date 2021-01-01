Mark Lawrenson sends message to Man United star during 2-1 win over Aston Villa

Mark Lawrenson praised Anthony Martial for producing a “real striker’s finish” after he scored the opener in Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Friday night.

The Red Devils headed into the game knowing that a victory would move them level on points with leaders Liverpool FC at the top of the table ahead of the Red’ trip to Southampton on Monday.

Manchester United made the breakthrough in the 40th minute when Martial turned home Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross from close range as the home side went in ahead at the break.

However, Aston Villa started the second half brightly and equalised in the 58th minute when Bertrand Traore collected Jack Grealish’s low cross and fired home.

Manchester United levelled just three minutes later however, as Bruno Fernandes fired home his penalty after Paul Pogba was brought down in the box.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson was impressed by Martial’s finish as the Frenchman gave the home side the lead in the first half.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Lawrenson said: “It started with Pogba winning a challenge in his own half and it is a real striker’s finish from Martial.

“He has got in between the two Villa centre backs. Absolutely perfect from a striker’s point of view.”

Meanwhile, former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand was clearly delighted to see Martial back amongst the goals.

Ferdinand wrote on Twitter: “Loveeeelyyyyyyyyy…@AnthonyMartial back scoring!”

Manchester United, who are now level on 33 points with leaders Liverpool FC, will take on local rivals Manchester City in the EFL Cup semi-finals in their next game on Wednesday night.

