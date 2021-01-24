Gary Lineker sends message to two Man United stars during 3-2 win over Liverpool FC

Gary Lineker took to social media to salute Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford as they helped to fire Manchester United to a 3-2 win over Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fourth round at Old Trafford.

Liverpool FC headed into the game looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their 1-0 defeat by Burnley in the Premier League in midweek.

The Reds started brightly and took the lead in the 18th minute when Mohamed Salah latched on to Roberto Firmino’s pass and dinked a brilliant finish into the back of the next to score his first ever goal at Old Trafford.

However, the Red Devils equalised eight minutes later, when Mason Greenwood expertly controlled Marcus Rashford’s lofted pass and fired home a low finish into the bottom corner.

Rashford then fired Manchester United into the lead with a cool finish in the 48th minute, but Salah pulled Liverpool FC back level 10 minutes later with his second of the game.

Substitute Bruno Fernandes then fired home the winner for the Red Devils with a sumptuous free-kick in the 78th minute.

Lineker was impressed by the impact Fernandes had after he netted the winner for the home side, writing on Twitter: “Nothing disappointing about this game as @B_Fernandes8 restores @ManUtd’s lead with a superb free kick.”

Earlier in the game, Lineker had also praised Rashford for his fine finish, writing: “Bloody hell @MarcusRashford is as good on the pitch as he is off it.”

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Wednesday night when they host Sheffield United at Old Trafford.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, are set to travel to Tottenham in the top flight on Thursday night.

