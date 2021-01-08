Roy Keane slams Bruno Fernandes after Man United’s EFL Cup defeat

Roy Keane has criticised Bruno Fernandes for his failure to shine on the big occasions after Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the EFL Cup semi-final on Wednesday night.

The 20-time English champions lost 2-0 to their bitter rivals to end their hopes of reaching their first cup final under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s management.

John Stones and Fernandinho got on the score-sheet at Old Trafford to secure a comfortable 2-0 win over their derby rivals in the semi-final clash.

Manchester United have reached three semi-finals under Solskjaer but the Red Devils have fallen at the last-four hurdle on each occasion.

Fernandes struggled to have a telling impact on the EFL Cup tie as the Portuguese playmaker was overwhelmed by his Manchester City opponents.

The 26-year-old registered two shots on target and finished with 73 per cent pass completion in an uncharacteristically quiet display.

Former Manchester United skipper Keane didn’t hold back in his criticism of Fernandes after the Red Devils exited the competition.

“It’s not easy, it’s not easy winning football trophies,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“Fernandes has had great praise and over the past month people have been comparing him to people like Eric Cantona etcetera. But Cantona [won trophies]. Fernandes didn’t really do much tonight.

“The top players turn up on the big occasions, and that’s what the Cantona’s used to do to get their hands on trophies. And that’s where this team is a little bit short.

“They’ll probably need one or two more players to come into the squad, no doubt, and the mentality they need – maybe the confidence of winning this semi-final to get them over the line and then you get momentum.

“And they just didn’t quite have it tonight. But credit to City. United were up against an outstanding Manchester City team tonight who turned up and put on a good show.”

Fernandes has scored 11 times and has made seven assists in 16 games in the Premier League this term, helping Manchester United to challenge Liverpool FC for the title.

The Red Devils will host Watford in their next game in the FA Cup at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Manchester United will take on Burnley at Turf Moor in their next league fixture on Tuesday night.

