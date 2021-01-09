Gary Neville issues Man United warning about Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United are too reliant on Bruno Fernandes, Gary Neville has warned.

The Portugal international was criticised for a muted performance in Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the EFL Cup semi-final at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Manchester United had the opportunity to reach their first League Cup final under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the Red Devils missed out on the chance due to a disappointing display.

Fernandes, in particular, failed to influence the last-four clash despite the 26-year-old’s eye-catching performances in the Premier League over the past few weeks.

John Stones and Fernandinho got on the score-sheet to secure Manchester City’s place in the EFL Cup final, where Pep Guardiola’s men will take on Tottenham Hotspur.

Fernandes has scored 11 times and has made seven assists in the Premier League this season to help Manchester United launch a title challenge.

However, former Manchester United defender Neville believes the Red Devils have become too reliant on the Portuguese midfielder this term.

“I don’t think anybody could think one person would have the impact on this Manchester United team [he has],” Neville told Sky Sports.

“We all thought we’d need four or five players yet, with him in the team, they feel unbeatable. Without him they’re nowhere near as good.

“The one problem Ole has is he can’t rotate him. In any game that matters he has to play.”

Fernandes has scored 16 goals and has made eight assists in all competitions in the current campaign.

Manchester United signed Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon 12 months ago in a bid to add more creativity to Solskjaer’s team.

The Portuguese star has netted an incredible 27 times in 47 outings in his Old Trafford career so far.

Manchester United will host Watford in the FA Cup third round at Old Trafford on Saturday.

