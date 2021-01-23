‘Outstanding’: BBC Sport pundit challenges Luke Shaw to emulate Man United legends

Luke Shaw is capable of reaching the high standards set by Patrice Evra and Denis Irwin at Manchester United if the left-back continues his recent performances, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

The England international earned rave reviews for his performance in Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC at Anfield last weekend.

Shaw successfully managed to tame the Premier League’s top goal-scorer Mohamed Salah in the stalemate to help Manchester United to secure a valuable point in the title race.

The Manchester United full-back’s performance was so effective that Jurgen Klopp even decided to switch Sadio Mane and Salah at one point in the north west derby in the hope that the Senegal international would have more success against Shaw.

The 25-year-old struggled in his initial seasons at Manchester United after Louis van Gaal signed the England international in a £27m deal from Southampton back in 2014.

However, Shaw appears to have turned a corner under Solskjaer following difficulties under Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks believes Shaw is capable of emulating other great Manchester United left-backs such as Evra and Irwin if he can maintain his performance level.

“If I was going to pick anyone out of this fixture in a Manchester United shirt against Liverpool it was Luke Shaw,” Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column after last weekend’s stalemate between Manchester United and Liverpool FC.

“A performance like this from the full-back has been a long time coming, but when it came it was worth watching. He’s finally established himself as the number one left-back at United but it’s not been easy.

“He was also pretty solid in the victory over Burnley but he was outstanding against the champions. He is still no Patrice Evra or Denis Irwin but if he keeps playing like this, anything’s possible.”

Shaw has made one assist in 15 games in the Premier League this season to establish himself as Solskjaer’s first-choice left-back despite the arrival of Alex Telles from FC Porto in the summer.

Manchester United will renew their rivalry with Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fourth round at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

