Gary Neville rates Man United’s Premier League title hopes

Gary Neville feels that Manchester United are well and truly in the Premier League title race after their 1-0 victory at Burnley on Tuesday night.

After a goalless first half at Turf Moor, Paul Pogba ended up scoring the only goal of the game in the 71st minute to help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men claim all three points.

The win moved Manchester United to the top of the Premier League table and three points clear of closest challengers Liverpool FC.

The Red Devils will now switch their attentions towards their crunch Premier League showdown with Liverpool FC at Anfield in the top flight on Sunday afternoon.

Former Manchester United star Neville feels that the Red Devils are certainly in the title race this season but he admits that they are not among the favourites to win the trophy this term.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Tuesday night’s victory at Turf Moor, Neville said: “It’s a big win. I think obviously with what was at stake, to go top of the league before Sunday it feels like a big moment in the sense that six to eight weeks ago you’d never think of Manchester United being anywhere near this position.

“And yet now they find themselves with something building, a spirit growing. You could see with the way they were celebrating with each other that there’s a resilience which has built off some performances that haven’t been at times great away from home, but they’ve won when they haven’t been at their best and you get confidence from that.

“Now they’re starting to play better and the players they’ve got that are really top quality are starting to show that in a more consistent fashion. It’s a little more exciting and I’m really going to enjoy these next few days.

“It’s going to be a huge build-up to the game on Sunday. Liverpool, the best team in the league last season by a stretch and I think probably eight weeks ago, everybody’s absolute certainties to win the league.

“I still don’t think we’re veering away from that too much and it isn’t a moment to get carried away because we know full well how quickly this season has turned around.

“It was Chelsea three or four weeks ago, City were having a really bad time and now they’re coming to the fore, Liverpool looked strong and Manchester United looked dead seven or eight weeks ago.

“Now it’s all turning round for different teams and different moments and it could easily turn the other way in three or four weeks.

“But it shouldn’t stop Manchester United fans getting carried away in the next couple of days because why shouldn’t they? It’s been a really difficult few years and there’s been times where it’s looked like United are a million miles away from the top of the league.

“To be top and three points clear of a really good Liverpool side in January is something that isn’t expected. If you’d said this at the start of the season to any commentator, pundit, Manchester United fan or even the Manchester United manager…

“This season it was about getting close to Liverpool and Manchester City and they’re doing that at this moment in time and that is what success was deemed to be at the start of the season so we shouldn’t change away from that.

“I don’t think anyone is saying Manchester United are going to win the league but the fact that they’re in a title race… wow, I never would have imagined it and you’ve got to give credit to the players because I’ve been critical along with a lot of other people in the last two, three, four years because the standard has been well below what the club and fans expect but they’re doing really good things at this moment in time.”

Manchester United are preparing to take on Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils have been in good form in recent weeks and they have won four of their last five games in the top flight to leave them above the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham in the table.

