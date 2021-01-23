Garth Crooks says he isn’t surprised Paul Pogba has joined “the party” now that Manchester United have genuine opportunity to win the Premier League title.

The France international has been heavily criticised for his subdued performances in part of the current Premier League campaign as Pogba continued to be overshadowed by Bruno Fernandes.

The 27-year-old’s agent Mino Raiola caused controversy when he outlined his client’s desire to leave Manchester United on the eve of their crunch Champions League clash at RB Leipzig.

Manchester United went on to lose 3-2 to the Bundesliga side to end their participation in the Champions League and relegate the Red Devils to the Europa League.

However, Pogba has come to life in recent weeks as Manchester United emerged as genuine title contenders this season.

The World Cup winner scored the only goal in Manchester United’s 1-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor last week before he missed his side’s best chance in a goalless draw with Liverpool FC last weekend.

Pogba helped Manchester United to return to winning ways with his decisive goal in a 2-1 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks believes that Pogba means business with Manchester United in the hunt for a first Premier League title since 2013.

“I’m not the slightest bit surprised by the timing of Paul Pogba’s resurgence,” Crooks told BBC Sport. “Call me cynical but it was always on the cards.

“I said once Manchester United became a serious threat to Liverpool’s title chances Pogba would join the party.

“The France international’s performance against Burnley comes at a time when Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and Rashford had fought their way through the difficult part of the season. However, his appetite for the fight has now returned.

“His winning goal and performance against Burnley was very revealing, while his display against Liverpool was a further indication that Pogba means business.

“However, his strike and winning goal against Fulham was sensational and cemented what has been a glorious 10 days for the United star.”

Manchester United will host Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip