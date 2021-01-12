Gary Neville reacts to Paul Pogba’s display in Man United’s 1-0 win at Burnley

Gary Neville praised Paul Pogba for his influence on the Manchester United team as the midfielder helped to fire the Red Devils to the top of the Premier League table with a 1-0 victory over Burnley.

Manchester United headed into the game at Turf Moor knowing that a win would move them three points clear of Liverpool FC at the top of the table ahead of their trip to Anfield on Sunday.

Harry Maguire thought he had headed Manchester United into the lead in the first half only for the goal to be disallowed for a foul following a VAR review.

After a goalless first half, it was Pogba who eventually broke the deadlock in the 71st minute with a cool low finish from inside the box after being found by Marcus Rashford’s pass.

Pogba, 27, has been a key part of Manchester United’s good form in the Premier League in recent weeks, and former Red Devils defender Neville was highly impressed by the Frenchman’s goal.

Speaking on Sky Sports over footage of Pogba’s goal, Neville said: “Well I’ve been critical of Paul Pogba at times in the last few years because I felt he’s nowhere near his standard.

“But he’s been the best player on the pitch in the second half for Manchester United.

“Quite often Bruno Fernandes gets the plaudits but his [Pogba’s] aerial play has been fantastic for United in these last few weeks, he’s winning headers in the centre of midfield and then he gets forward after it.

“It’s such a true strike. His influence on this second half has been big. That goal’s been coming.”

Pogba has scored three goals and made two assists in all competitions for Manchester United so far this season.

Manchester United, who have not won the title since 2013, will now focus on their crunch Premier League showdown against Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip