Amad Diallo sends message to Man United fans after completing transfer

Amad Diallo has expressed his delight at finally completing his transfer to Manchester United this week.

The Red Devils agreed an initial deal to bring the 18-year-old to Old Trafford from Italian side Atalanta in the summer but the transfer has only been confirmed and completed in recent days.

Diallo arrived at Manchester United’s training ground for the first time on Wednesday after his move went through, and he will now be hoping to impress Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and aim to break into the first team.

The Ivorian winger will now likely be integrated with Manchester United’s Under-23 side before being given his chance to shine in the first team.

Diallo has now expressed his delight at completing his transfer to Old Trafford and he cannot wait to get started at his new club.

Speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s website, Diallo said: “I’m over the moon to be here.

“I’m so excited to start here at Manchester United. It’s a dream come true and I can’t wait to start and play with the guys.”

He continued: “It’s been a little bit strange these last few months.

“I would have hoped to have played a little bit more with Atalanta, but it wasn’t possible.

“Now I’m here and I’m very happy to be here. I’m expecting a lot from my experience here and I’m looking forward to starting.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently gearing up for their crunch Premier League clash against Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday afternoon as they bid to continue their recent good form.

The Red Devils have won their last three games on the bounce to move them three points clear at the top of the table.

