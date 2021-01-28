Man United boss drops hints about Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has declared that it “won’t be long” before Manchester United fans catch their first glimpse of Amad Diallo in the first team.

Manchester United agreed a deal to sign Diallo from Atalanta in the summer transfer window but the move only ended up going through this month.

Meanwhile, fellow new arrival Facundo Pellistri is also still waiting to make his first appearance for the Manchester United first team.

Solskjaer has now confirmed that Diallo is likely to end up being a part of his first-team plans shortly, but it may take a little longer for Pellistri to feature and the Uruguay could be sent out on loan.

Speaking in an interview before Manchester United’s clash with Sheffield United on Wednesday night, Solskjaer said: “There has been quite a few clubs interested in Facundo to go out on loan and that’s maybe something we will let him do now.

“He’s had a few games in the reserves and we want to get him regular football in a different level.

“Amad is different, he’s only come in and he’s training in a different scenario. It won’t be long until I can bring him into the squad.”

Solskjaer is now preparing his Manchester United team for their crunch clash against Arsenal at The Emirates on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils, who are challenging for the title this season, will be looking to gain revenge for their 1-0 defeat by the Gunners at Old Trafford in the Premier League back in November.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip