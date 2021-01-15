Andy Cole predicts where Man United will finish this season

Andy Cole is not expecting to see Manchester United win the Premier League title this season despite their recent impressive form.

The Red Devils are currently sitting at the top of the Premier League table after having won their last three games on the bounce in the English top flight.

Manchester United moved three points clear of Liverpool FC at the summit of the Premier League thanks to their 1-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are now preparing for their crunch Premier League clash against Liverpool FC at Anfield in the top flight on Sunday afternoon.

Despite their impressive recent form and their positition at the top of the table, former Manchester United star Cole is not expecting to see the Red Devils win the title this season.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, Cole said: “I’ll be honest with you… can Manchester United go on and win the league this season? Probably not.

“I think for Manchester United to be top of the Premier League, like Ole said is a fantastic achievement considering a couple of months ago where they were at.

“Everyone was touting Ole’s job about saying he shouldn’t be the manager of Manchester United.

“I think it speaks volumes for him how much he’s turned it around, how much the players have turned it around and the belief in each other, the confidence to be where they’re at now.

“You look at the league and you look at teams like Manchester City who’ve not been doing particularly well until about two or three weeks ago.

“If Manchester City win their games in hand they go a point behind Manchester United so they have players starting to come into form. I think we all appreciate the quality they have and that Liverpool have.

“To close the gap in one season to finishing something like 40 points behind Liverpool or something like that, to close it to then win the title, that’s no mean feat. That’s going to take some consistency.

“To win it this season it’s going to take some doing. I don’t think we have enough to go ahead and win it this season but it’s fantastic to see them in this position and obviously looking forward to next season as well, it could be a lot better.”

Manchester United have not lifted the Premier League trophy since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

The Red Devils have won four of their last five games in the top flight to build a three-point lead over Liverpool FC at the top of the table.

