Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warns his Man United team about Arsenal threat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned his Manchester United team that they must be at their best when they come up against Arsenal in Saturday’s Premier League clash.

The Red Devils suffered a blow to their title hopes on Wednesday night when they succumbed to a surprise 2-1 loss to Sheffield United at Old Trafford.

That result has caused Solskjaer’s men to drop down into second place in the Premier League table and behind current leaders Manchester City.

Manchester United will now look to dust themselves down as they prepare for their trip to The Emirates to take on Arsenal on Saturday evening.

The Gunners have been in good form in the Premier League in recent weeks and have won four of their last five games, including an impressive 3-1 victory at Southampton last time out.

Solskjaer has now underlined the importance of his Manchester United team preparing for a tough test when they come up against Mikel Arteta’s side.

Speaking at his post-match news conference on Wednesday night, Solskjaer said: “Of course we are disappointed. We have seen so many results this season being out of character and today, yes we’re surprised, but with the world as it is we have been very consistent.

“We have been the most consistent team the last few months and it just hit us today. We dust off the sad feeling and go again. We’ll get over it tonight and start again tomorrow.

“Saturday it’s Arsenal and a big performance is needed as they’re in good form, good shape and have done well against us before. We know we have to lift ourselves.

“I just think it’s this kind of season, we’ve been terrific, our consistency has been absolutely top and we’ve won narrow games like this one so many times.

“When it doesn’t happen today, we’re disappointed of course we are because we know we can play better.

“But I don’t have time for a big, long inquest. We need to get over it and go again.”

Manchester United are currently 10 points ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League table.

