Dimitar Berbatov has admitted that he was wrong about the impact that he was expecting Bruno Fernandes to have at Manchester United over the last year.

Fernandes has been one of the Red Devils’ most important players since having signed for the club from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window in 2020.

The Portugal international is one of the first names on the team-sheet for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men and he has been earning lots of praise for his performances so far this season.

The 26-year-old has already scored more than 10 goals in the Premier League this season and he has been a driving force behind Manchester United’s climbing of the table.

Former Manchester United star Berbatov has now admitted that he underestimated the huge impact Fernandes was able to have at Old Trafford in the wake of his transfer a year ago.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Berbatov said: “I was one of those people who said that one player coming into a new team cannot change the whole team.

“But I think I was wrong with this one because since his arrival he’s in a way lifted the side with his individual performance and overall with the team performance around him.

“He makes assists, he scores goals and he’s doing what he can do just play football.”

Fernandes will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to FA Cup action on Sunday afternoon with a home clash against Liverpool FC in the fourth round at Old Trafford.

