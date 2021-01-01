Garth Crooks has saluted the “immense” impact Bruno Fernandes has had since his transfer to Manchester United last January.

The Red Devils landed the Portuguese playmaker from Sporting Lisbon at the turn of the year and he has been a key figure in the Manchester United team since then.

Fernandes helped Manchester United to secure a third-placed finish in the Premier League last season and he has been in top form once again this term.

The 26-year-old has scored 10 goals and made seven assists in 15 Premier League games this season, and he set up Marcus Rashford for his side’s winner against Wolves on Tuesday night.

Fernandes and his team-mates are now hoping to help Manchester United mount a Premier League title challenge this season, with the Red Devils currently just three points behind leaders Liverpool FC.

Crooks has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Fernandes in a Manchester United shirt and he picked him in his team of the season.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “With Paul Pogba off the boil and Manchester United in desperate need of someone who could take the club to the next level, Fernandes’ arrival was very timely.

“Posing a serious challenge to Liverpool and securing a regular top-four position have to be the goals.

“The Portugal international’s contribution to United’s fortunes has been immense.

“Penalties, free-kicks or in open play, Fernandes has been in devastating form. Ten goals already this season and we are not halfway through.

“By the way, if Pogba does turn up this season Liverpool may have a serious problem.”

Manchester United can move level on points with leaders Liverpool FC if they beat Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Friday night.

