Bruno Fernandes’ message for Man United fans after win over Liverpool FC

Bruno Fernandes has expressed his delight at playing a key part in helping Manchester United to knock Liverpool FC out of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

The Portugal international came off the bench to play the final 24 minutes at Old Trafford with the score at 2-2 after Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford had netted for the Red Devils.

Fernandes produced a brilliant free-kick in the 78th minute for the Red Devils to net the winner and hand Manchester United their place in the fifth round of the competition.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for Manchester United since his big-money transfer from Sporting Lisbon 12 months ago.

Fernandes has netted 16 goals and made eight assists in all competitions for the Red Devils so far this season.

And the playmaker has revealed his delight at helping the Red Devils to claim the victory against their bitter rivals.

Speaking in an interview after the game, Fernandes said: “When I arrived in Manchester this is a dream come true to play for this big club in the Premier League. To put them together is a dream come true.

“I think everyone knows [how important it is to beat Liverpool], I know the fans are happy and will have a good week.”

Fernandes continued: “I’m happy, I’m happy because we win, nothing more. The most important thing was going to the next round and I think it doesn’t matter who scores.

“Of course if I score I’m happy this is for sure. I work a lot on this kind of goals. Free-kicks, I try.

“This one was good. Edi, before the free-kick, Cavani told me try the hard one to the side of the keeper, I tried and it went well.”

Manchester United are back in Premier League action when they take on Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

