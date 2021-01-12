‘Quality technique’: BBC Sport pundit praises Man United star during 1-0 win at Burnley

Leon Osman singled out Paul Pogba for special praise as the midfielder helped to inspire Manchester United to a 1-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils were looking to make it three wins in a row in the Premier League to lift themselves three points ahead of Liverpool FC at the top of the table.

After a goalless first half in which Harry Maguire had a goal disallowed for a foul following a VAR review, the Red Devils took the lead in the 71st minute when Pogba fired home a low finish from Marcus Rashford’s pass.

The Red Devils held firm to claim all three points and move to the top of the table ahead of their crunch showdown with Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Former Everton midfielder Osman was very impressed by the way Pogba took his goal to put the Red Devils ahead at Turf Moor.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Osman said: “A huge goal potentiality for Manchester United.

“It was Paul Pogba, a man who has been criticised so heavily over the course of his Manchester United career.

“A few minutes ago Edinson Cavani apologised for not picking him out in the D and this time Marcus Rashford does. He picks him out, he floats it into the D on the edge of the penalty area.

“Pogba takes his time, takes a look and he side wind volleys out. It does take a deflection but I can see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer there, he won’t care one bit about that as his side go 1-0 ahead. Quality technique from Pogba.”

Manchester United will now turn their attentions towards their crunch showdown with Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils will be aiming to make it four wins on the trot in the Premier League when they take on their bitter rivals on Merseyside.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip