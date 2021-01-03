Tony Cascarino rates Man United and Liverpool FC’s title hopes

Tony Cascarino believes that the Premier League title race will come down to a shootout between Liverpool FC, Manchester United and Manchester City this season.

Liverpool FC are aiming to defend their top-flight crown this season after having won the Premier League title in style last term under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds are currently leading the way at the top of the table but Manchester United moved level on points with the Merseyside outfit on Friday night when they claimed a 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Manchester City are currently seven points behind leaders Liverpool FC but have played two games less than Klopp’s side.

Cascarino feels that the likes of Chelsea FC and Tottenham do not have what it takes to sustain a serious title challenge this season and he is expecting to see the race be contested between the two Manchester clubs and Liverpool FC.

Asked who he thinks will win the Premier League this season, Cascarino told The Times: “I’ve said all along it’s between Liverpool and the two Manchester clubs and I stick by that.

“Manchester City’s defensive solidity making them the favourites. The winning points tally might be very low.”

He added: “We’ve seen Arsenal and Southampton stick by their manager in recent times despite poor results and I think Manchester United were right to do the same.

“You can’t expect a quick fix. Solskjaer should only be judged at the end of this season.”

Liverpool FC will travel to Southampton in the Premier League on Monday night.

