Rio Ferdinand believes that Manchester United may have signed an “absolute world beater” in the shape of Amad Diallo.

The Red Devils completed a deal to bring the 18-year-old winger to Old Trafford last week after having reached an initial agreement with Italian side Atalanta in the summer transfer window.

The teenager has signed a contract to keep him at Old Trafford until June 2025, and the Red Devils have the option to extend the deal by a further year.

Diallo arrives at Old Trafford with an exciting reputation and he will be looking to prove himself as worthy of a spot in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first team in the coming months.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand has now claimed that he feels the Ivorian winger could end up being a crucial signing for the Red Devils.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “We just bought a kid in from Atalanta and hopefully he does something [to boost Man United’s season].

“If you see his clips and speak to some of the people at the club that were involved in buying him… potentially this kid could be an absolute world beater.

“I think that’s the thoughts of Manchester United people that they’ve unearthed… I’m not going to give him that pressure of Cristiano Ronaldo but nobody knew about Ronaldo when we bought him really other than people in Portugal.

“This kid seems quite similar in that sense. if you see his clips and the way people talk about him then I think the world is his oyster if he applies himself right.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they travel to face bitter rivals Liverpool FC at Anfield.

The Red Devils are aiming to better their third placed finish in the Premier League from last season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip