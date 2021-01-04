Paul Merson: Man United made the signing of 2020

Paul Merson believes that Manchester United made the signing of 2020 by landing Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

The Portugal international has been one of the top players in the Premier League since having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window last year.

Fernandes played a key role in helping Manchester United to finish in the top four in the Premier League last season and he has continued his fine form this term to help the Red Devils keep up with Liverpool FC at the top of the table.

The 26-year-old has scored 11 goals and made seven assists in 16 Premier League games for Manchester United this season to help the Red Devils move level on points at the top of the table with Liverpool FC.

Former Arsenal star Merson has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Fernandes in a Manchester United shirt so far this term and has praised him for the impact he has had.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Merson said: “I would say so [that Fernandes was the signing of 2020] and I think it’s great management from Solskjaer for what he’s done.

“He can play whatever way he wants to play. No other Manchester United player can go out and play the way he plays.

“Certain times in games he’s anonymous and other players might get brought off but he can do what he wants. The Leicester goal he tries to nutmeg inside his own half, but he plays his own way and I think that’s brilliant by the manager.

“It’s very rare you get that at a big football club that you can have someone told go and do whatever you want to do. Try whatever you want to try and if it doesn’t come off you’re alright.

“It’s great management and I think he’s a special player. I love watching him play and what I love about him when it isn’t going well he’ll just keep on doing what he’s doing, he won’t hide and that’s what you call brave.

“Brave’s not going into 60-40 tackles against, brave is when it’s not going well and you keep getting on the ball.”

Fernandes will be expecting to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on local rivals Manchester City in the EFL Cup semi-final on Wednesday night.

