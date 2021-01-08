Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops Man United hint about Bruno Fernandes

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that he is considering resting Bruno Fernandes for Manchester United’s FA Cup third-round clash against Watford this weekend.

The Portugal international has been a key part of the Manchester United team this season and he has scored 11 goals and made seven assists in 16 Premier League games for the Red Devils.

Fernandes’ fine form has been a major driving force behind Manchester United’s climb up the Premier League table, with the Red Devils now in second place and level on points with Liverpool FC with a game in hand.

The 26-year-old has already made 25 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United this season and Solskjaer may see Saturday’s home clash with Watford as a chance to give the playmaker a rest.

Solskjaer was quizzed about the situation after his side’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, and he hinted that he is considering resting the midfielder.

“Well, we go into every game wanting to win, of course we do,” said Solskjaer. “There will be a few changes, of course there will as it’s such a season that we have to.

”We have shown quality when we have had to do that before and we will make a few changes. I will see tomorrow [Thursday] morning who is fit and who is not fit and who is ready to go.

“He wants to play every game, Bruno. Of course, it’s a long season.

“Let’s see what team we come with on Saturday so I’ll have a chat with him about how he feels.”

Manchester United will take on Burnley in the Premier League on Tuesday night, before they prepare for a crunch trip to face Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday 17 January.

