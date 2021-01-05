Bruno Fernandes issues Premier League title warning to Man United team-mates

Bruno Fernandes has told his Manchester United team-mates not to get carried away by their position in the Premier League table as they look to challenge Liverpool FC for the title.

The Red Devils have been in good form in recent weeks and moved up into second place in the Premier League table thanks to their 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford last week.

Manchester United have won four of their last five games in the Premier League and they are hot on the heels of current leaders Liverpool FC as the Red Devils look to win the Premier League title this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are looking to be amongst the contenders for the top flight crown this season after they finished in third place in the table last term.

Fernandes has been one of Manchester United’s key players in the top flight this season, scoring 11 goals and making seven assists in 16 Premier League games.

However, the Portugal international has warned his team-mates against getting carried away by their position at the top of the table.

Asked about being level with Liverpool FC at the top of the table, Fernandes told BBC Sport after the win over Villa: “Of course but it’s far away the end of the Premier League so we have to keep going, train hard and try to keep winning.

“You have to keep this mentality of winning and winning.”

Manchester United will take on Burnley in their next Premier League game away from home on Tuesday 12 January.

