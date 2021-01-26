Bruno Fernandes makes admission about Donny van de Beek at Man United

Bruno Fernandes has admitted that he would not be happy about his lack of playing time at Manchester United if he were Donny van de Beek.

The Netherlands international has struggled to hold down a regular spot in the first team at Old Trafford since having signed for the Red Devils from Ajax in the summer transfer window.

Indeed, the 23-year-old has only started two games in the Premier League this season as he bids to hold down a more regular spot in the first team.

Van de Beek played 66 minutes of Manchester United’s 3-2 win over Liverpool FC in the FA Cup third round on Sunday afternoon before he was replaced by Fernandes at Old Trafford.

Fernandes then produced a moment of magic to net the winner from a free-kick in the 78th minute.

Van de Beek will be hoping to hold down a more regular spot in the first team at Old Trafford in the coming weeks and months.

And Fernandes has now admitted that he has sympathy for his team-mate.

Speaking in an interview after the game on Sunday, Fernandes said: “We have a really good squad and we have options.

“If you look at the bench and the first XI today and the ones at home we have a really good squad, it will not be a problem if we change the team or someone is tired because we have really good players.

“Donny did a great game, playing in the position I play watching him he moves really good, he played really well. It’s important for us.

“If I was in the position of Donny I would not be happy at all but the most important is doing what he does today, coming in and helping the team.”

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Wednesday with a clash against Sheffield United at Old Trafford.

