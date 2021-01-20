Rio Ferdinand responds to Man United’s 2-1 win at Fulham

Rio Ferdinand hailed Manchester United’s dramatic upturn in form this season as the Red Devils came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory at Fulham in the Premier League on Wednesday night to move top of the table once again.

Manchester United were looking to reignite their Premier League title challenge after Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa lifted them to the top of the table before kick-off.

Fulham took the lead in the fifth minute when Ademola Lookman slotted his finish past David De Gea in confident fashion.

Manchester United managed to get a foothold in the game midway through the first half when Edinson Cavani pounced on a loose ball in the box after Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola parried a shot into the Uruguayan’s path.

Pogba then fired Manchester United into the lead with a brilliant strike in the 65th minute, with the French midfielder curling home an excellent strike from outside the box.

The win left Manchester United top of the table and two points ahead of their bitter local rivals Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Former Manchester United star Ferdinand has been impressed by what he has seen from the Red Devils this season in comparison to campaigns gone by.

Speaking on BT Sport immediately after the final whistle, Ferdinand said: “A massive contrast [to this time last season]. It’s like night and day.

The confidence around the place now… You can imagine people walking around Carrington with a bounce in their step. It’s a totally different mindset. You can tell with the character and mindset.

“You can see Ole now has his pieces in place and you can see that when he changes a player, or two or three players, there doesn’t seem to be a drop in the quality on the pitch because there’s a consistency now.

“Yes, they’ve been asking the questions: is Ole the man? Are these players individually good enough? Are they good enough collectively?

“Right now, the points on the board tell you that they’re dancing to the right tune.”

Manchester United will now gear up for their FA Cup showdown with Liverpool FC at Old Trafford in the fourth round on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip