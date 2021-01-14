Gary Lineker reacts to Man United going top of the league

Gary Lineker has taken to social media to offer his reaction to Manchester United moving to the top of the Premier League table.

The Red Devils secured a 1-0 victory away to Burnley on Tuesday night thanks to Paul Pogba’s second-half goal as they claimed all three points and moved ahead of Liverpool FC in the table.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are now three points ahead of Liverpool FC in the Premier League table as they prepare for their trip to Anfield to take on Jurgen Klopp’s men on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United have been in consistent form over the last few weeks and Solskjaer’s men have won four of their last five games in the Premier League to build some momentum in the top flight title race.

Former England international Lineker took to social media after the final whistle at Turf Moor on Tuesday night to offer his reaction to the result.

Posting on Twitter, Lineker wrote: “So @ManUtd are top of the Premier League. What on earth are the ‘This is Manchester United’ doom-mongers going to whine about now?”

Manchester United will now switch their focus towards preparing for their crunch clash with Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday.

The Red Devils have not lifted the Premier League trophy since 2013, when they won the title under Sir Alex Ferguson in his final season in charge.

