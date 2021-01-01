Gary Neville raves about ‘outstanding’ Man United star during 2-1 win over Aston Villa

Gary Neville talked up the importance of Bruno Fernandes to the Manchester United team after he scored a penalty during Friday night’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Fernandes has been one of Manchester United’s key performers since signing for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon last January and he was amongst the goals yet again against Villa.

Manchester United took the lead in the 40th minute thanks to Anthony Martial’s close-range finish after having been found by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Aston Villa equalised shortly after half-time when Bertrand Traore fired a low finish past David De Gea from close range.

However, Manchester United were ahead again moments later after Fernandes confidently dispatched his penalty following a foul on Paul Pogba in the box.

Fernandes has been in top form for Manchester United this season and he has now scored 11 goals and made seven assists in 16 Premier League games for the Red Devils.

And former Manchester United defender Neville was quick to praise the Portuguese playmaker after he netted his penalty.

Speaking on commentary on Sky Sports after Fernandes’ spot-kick, Neville said: “With him [Fernandes] in the team, with [Marcus] Rashford in the team, you actually always fancy this Manchester United group of players to get out of any mess they might be in because they just deliver.

“[But] particularly Bruno Fernandes. Where would they be without him? Goals, assists, leadership, passes… and his penalty of course [was] outstanding. Gives the goalkeeper no chance.”

Later in the game, Neville said of Fernandes: “He does play all the time because he has to. Manchester United wouldn’t be the same without him.

“He’s outstanding for the club and has been since he joined last January. He’s transformed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.”

Friday’s win hoisted Manchester United level on points with leaders Liverpool FC, who travel to face Southampton on Monday.

