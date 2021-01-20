Gary Neville explains what Man United must improve quickly

Gary Neville has told the Manchester United squad that they need to improve their mentality if they want to establish themselves as genuine Premier League title contenders this season.

The Red Devils recently moved into top spot in the Premier League table as they bid to win the title for the first time since 2013.

Manchester United have been in good form domestically in recent weeks and they have won three of their last four games in the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men played out a goalless draw against defending champions Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday as they missed the chance to further increase their lead over the Reds.

Manchester United will now look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they travel to take on Fulham in the top flight on Wednesday night.

Former Red Devils defender Neville believes that there is still plenty of room for improvement from the Manchester United team.

Asked how Manchester United need to improve, Neville said on Sky Sports on Monday: “There are many things. There’s a mentality shift.

“They have had a few years of hurt and they need to get over that.

“They need to become a club that gets used to winning again. So, winning one of the other trophies would help because it would put them on the journey.

“I also think there are a couple of things in the team. The right side has always been a problem and it’s emerging as an even bigger problem.

“We have now seen this season [Daniel] James, [Juan] Mata, [Donny] Van de Beek, Pogba, [Marcus] Rashford and [Mason] Greenwood on the right-hand side.

“I actually felt sorry for Pogba on the right-hand side on Sunday. It was a toil for him. He didn’t play badly, but he didn’t have a good game and l didn’t think he could have a good game either with [Andrew] Robertson flying that way and him not enjoying being on that side.

“If you asked him where he wanted to play in any of those front six positions, that would be the position he would like the least. It’s the one that Rashford would choose least. It’s the one that Van de Beek would choose least.”

Manchester United are in FA Cup action on Sunday when they welcome Liverpool FC to Old Trafford in the fourth round.

