Gary Neville: The two signings Man United need to make

Gary Neville believes that Manchester United should be focusing on signing a new right winger and central defender in the January and summer transfer windows.

The Red Devils retained their place at the top of the Premier League table on Sunday after they played out a goalless draw with defending champions Liverpool FC at Anfield.

Manchester United are currently leading the way at the top of the table, although Manchester City can move above their bitter local rivals if they win their game in hand.

With the January transfer window open, Manchester United have the chance to add to their squad ahead of a Premier League title push in the second half of the campaign.

The Red Devils were heavily linked with a move to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window but a switch failed to materialise.

Former Manchester United star Neville reckons that the Red Devils should focus on trying to bring in a new central defender and a new right winger to bolster their squad.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Sunday, Neville said: “We know that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted that right wing position filled in the summer, he didn’t get it, and it’s just posing a little bit of a problem.

“Because I think if there was a goal-scoring right winger in that squad today, with [Marcus] Rashford and [Anthony] Martial – and maybe [Mason] Greenwood could have been the person but he’s just not quite there yet – that I think would potentially be a difference.

“So a centre-back that gets them up the pitch that extra 10 yards and maybe that right winger. There’s still a question mark over whether the centre-forwards are good enough, but at the moment those are the two positions I would focus most on.

“And we know that Liverpool’s problems were a goalkeeper and a centre-back and they got Alisson and they got [Virgil] Van Dijk.

“Manchester United just need that little bit of belief, couple of extra players, they’re not as far away as it looks if Liverpool and Manchester City stay at this standard and don’t jump back up to that 100-points-a-season standard which is incredible.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when they travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip