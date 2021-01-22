Harry Maguire makes claim about Man United star Paul Pogba

Harry Maguire believes that Paul Pogba is now rediscovering his best form for Manchester United.

The French midfielder was the star of the show on Wednesday night as he helped to fire the Red Devils to an important comeback win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Pogba netted the winner for the visitors midway through the second half with a superb left-footed strike after Edinson Cavani had cancelled out Ademola Lookman’s opener in the first half.

The World Cup winner appears to be finding his form at just the right time for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men as the Red Devils look to challenge for the title.

Manchester United are now leading the way at the top of the Premier League table and are two points clear of Manchester City, although the Citizens do have a game in hand.

Red Devils captain Maguire has talked up the importance of Pogba to the Red Devils team following his stellar display on Wednesday night.

Maguire said: “Paul doesn’t have a weak foot.

“You can see Paul, over the last month or so, he’s starting to get his fitness back and credit to Paul, coming back into the team and doing what he’s doing at the moment is great for us.

“He’s a big part of the dressing room, he’s a big player for us. We know he can produce moments of brilliance. For sure, I hope he carries on and I’m sure he will.”

Reflecting on Manchester United’s position at the top of the table, Maguire continued: “We don’t speak about the table. We speak about the improvement.

“Two years ago, you wouldn’t say that we would challenge at the top of the table, for sure. We as players believe that we can; we expect that we can.

“This club expects to be challenging for the best trophies. It’s all about improvement, it’s all about improving each game, each training session. We need to improve on things. For sure, tonight, again, we can improve.

“Like you say, it’s nice to have the points tally but there’s a long way to go and a long way for us to make sure we’re still there at the end of the season.

“We don’t look at the table. It’s one game at a time. Another big game on Sunday and we’re looking forward to that now.”

Manchester United are in FA Cup action on Sunday when they host Liverpool FC in the fourth round.

