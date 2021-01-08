Ian Wright: What I love about Man United star Bruno Fernandes

Ian Wright has heaped praise on Bruno Fernandes for the huge impact he has had since signing for Manchester United in January last year.

The Portugal international has become one of the Red Devils’ most important players since his switch from Sporting Lisbon last year and he has developed into a vital member of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Fernandes’ fine form this season has helped Manchester United to climb the Premier League table and establish themselves as one of the main challengers for the title this term.

The 26-year-old has scored 11 goals and made seven assists in 16 Premier League games so far this season to help fire them up into second place in the table.

Fernandes was unable to prevent Manchester United from suffering a 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the EFL Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night.

However, Wright has been highly impressed by what he has seen from the Portugal international since his move to the club last year.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Wright said: “Bruno Fernandes may easily have the biggest impact I’ve seen of any player that’s signed for any team in the short space of time on a club of that size.

“The reason why Manchester United are where they are, for me, is purely down to Bruno Fernandes and what he brings to that team.

“What I love about him, when you watch him you can see he’s already had a look and when the ball comes into him he flicks it off into space and someone is running into oceans of space.

“People are trying to get close to him, he might take a touch, bam and someone is away.

“Against Leeds it was a masterclass in his movement and touch. He dragged people all over the place, dragged Kalvin Phillips all over the place.

“It was a beautiful thing to watch. He has had one the biggest impacts I’ve seen anyone have in the Premier League that’s not a striker.

“You look at Mo Salah, how he blasted. It’s normally strikers. He’s a midfielder, when you look at him he’s very slight, there’s hardly anything of him.

“He scored against Everton, it was a Shearer-like header. The timing and the way he headed that in the goal. He just finished, done.”

Manchester United are aiming to challenge Liverpool FC for the title this season and will move three points clear of Jurgen Klopp’s men if they win their game in hand.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip