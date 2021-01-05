Ian Wright believes that Paul Pogba has proved that he’s back to his best following his recent performances for Manchester United.

The French midfielder’s situation at Old Trafford has been a constant talking point over the last few months following speculation that he could be set to quit the club in the near future.

Nevertheless, Pogba has remained in the Manchester United team for the most part and he has played in 13 of the Red Devils’ 16 games in the English top flight this season.

The World Cup winner played the full 90 minutes as he helped Manchester United to claim all three points with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at Old Trafford on New Year’s Day.

Arsenal legend Wright feels that Pogba is now starting to show glimpses of his best form for Manchester United despite the ongoing uncertainty about his situation at the club.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Wright said: “Yes [Pogba is back to his best] and you know, with all the stuff that’s happened with him he’s getting it right on the pitch.

“He’s put it all to the side and to be honest he’s putting in good performances. He was unlucky there [not to score against Villa] but I thought with his ability he should have scored.

“Great touch, great play, great awareness, great skill. He’s getting everyone playing and that’s what he does.

“He was everywhere. He was in his own box, he was up there in their box, he was doing everything today.

“That’s what he can do with his creativity. you give him this much time when you have willing runners like Marcus Rashford….that is just fantastic.

“A super, super pass. I’d love to have someone like that.”

Pogba will be hoping to feature when Manchester United take on Burnley in their next Premier League game on Tuesday 12 January.

Before that, Manchester United will take on Manchester City in the League Cup semi-final and Watford in the FA Cup third round.

