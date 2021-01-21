Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defends ‘absolutely immense’ Man United star

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has leapt to the defence of Bruno Fernandes and his recent performances for Manchester United.

The Portugal international has established himself as one Manchester United’s most important players this season following his transfer from Sporting Lisbon in the January window last year.

Fernandes drew a blank in Manchester United’s goalless draw with Liverpool FC on Sunday to leave him without a goal or an assist in his last three games – ahead of the clash with Fulham on Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old, though, has been a key player for the Red Devils this season and has already scored more than 10 goals in the Premier League to help them challenge for the title.

Manchester United boss Solskjaer was quizzed about Fernandes’ form in the lead-up to the Red Devils’ clash against Fulham on Wednesday night, and the Norwegian dismissed any concerns about the playmaker.

Asked if Fernandes is feeling a bit tired, Solskjaer replied: “His form is very good, he was just voted the Player of the Month. He’s not tired, no. No chance.

“He’s one of the players who runs and covers the ground in every single game. He’s very good at recovery, very good at recharging his batteries.

“If he’d scored with his free-kick [a Anfield], if he’d just had a bit of air on the shot when Luke put the cross in, he’d have been lauded as the best player in the Premier League again.

“Since he came in he’s been absolutely immense. No, he’s not tired. If I ask him, there’s absolutely no chance he’ll say he’s tired.”

He continued: “He’s expected to create goals, score goals and sometimes the margins are against him.

“That free-kick, and there were a couple of passes he plays through and it’s just marginal if it’s onside or off.

“So he’s always on the verge of creating something, even when he loses the ball. That’s the position I want him in and that’s what he’s been told to do. He has to be the creative one. I want him to play the passes he sees.”

Fernandes may feature when Manchester United return to FA Cup action on Sunday afternoon when they take on Liverpool FC at Old Trafford in the fourth round.

