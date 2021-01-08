Andy Cole is not convinced that Manchester United should make a move to sign Jack Grealish because he is unsure about where he would fit into the team at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been credited with an interest in signing the Aston Villa midfielder and Rio Ferdinand recently stated that he would love to see Manchester United complete a deal to land Grealish.

Grealish has been in fine form for Aston Villa this season, scoring five goals and making seven assists in 15 Premier League games for the Villains.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United do have a concrete interest in landing the England international but former Red Devils star Cole is not convinced that he would be a good fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, Cole said: “I think Grealish is a super player, I’m not going to sit here and say anything different, but I’m looking at Manchester United’s midfield at the moment, where would you play him?

“You look at Bruno [Fernandes], the performances he’s putting in; that’s the position [Grealish] likes to play in.

“If you put him off the left, [Marcus] Rashford plays there – so where would you play him again?

“I’m a mere mortal when it comes to things like this. I’m like everybody else from the outside looking in.”

Manchester United will be in FA Cup action this weekend when they host Watford in the third round at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will then switch their attentions back to Premier League affairs and their trip to Burnley in the top flight on Tuesday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip