Martin Keown has heaped praise on the “brilliant” Edinson Cavani after he helped to fire Manchester United to a 2-1 victory at Fulham on Wednesday night.

The 33-year-old Uruguay international started the game at Craven Cottage and netted a close-range equaliser for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men to level the score in the first half after Fulham had taken an early lead.

Paul Pogba then netted the all-important winner for Manchester United in the second half with a superb long-range effort to hoist the Red Devils back to the top of the Premier League table.

Cavani has now scored five goals and made two assists for the Red Devils since his move to Old Trafford last year, and former Arsenal star Keown was highly impressed by his performance on Wednesday night.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Keown said: “He [Cavani] is a real predator who has been prolific throughout Europe.

“Today he was really important, it’s his link-up play, his overall play, he must be a nightmare to play against.

“I didn’t have the pleasure to play against him but he’s a big player for them, a top player. He just waits for his chance and then smashes it in, brilliant.

“He’s a provider too and he works for the team. He wants to close people down, he still puts a shift in at 33. He’s outstanding in that area.”

Manchester United are two points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League table but the Citizens have a game in hand over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

The Red Devils are in FA Cup action on Sunday when they host Liverpool FC at Old Trafford in the fourth round.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip