James Milner issues Man United warning to his Liverpool FC team-mates

James Milner has underlined the importance of Liverpool FC getting their title bid on track after admitting that Manchester United’s impressive recent form is putting the pressure on the Reds.

Manchester United have been in good form in recent weeks in the Premier League and they have been gradually climbing the Premier League table to put pressure on the defending champions.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool FC side have only managed to win two of their last five games in the Premier League, with the Reds having stuttered to three draws in their last five outings.

Liverpool FC will be aiming to get back to winning ways on Monday night when they travel to take on Southampton away from home in the top flight.

Now, Liverpool FC star Milner has talked up the importance of the Reds stepping their game up after acknowledging that Manchester United’s form has been impressive.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Milner said: “I think it [Liverpool FC’s current position] is a positive but it seems to be at this moment in time that nobody wants to take it by the scruff of the neck.

“We’ve dropped points, everyone seems to be dropping points. [Manchester] United have had a good run and they’re probably the only team who are putting a run together.

“It’s important that we need to kick on now and get a few three-pointers.

“But the world is in a very strange place at the moment and it’s the same in football. Everybody’s lives are upside down, it’s tough mentally for everybody and it’s the same in football. We just need to keep plugging away.”

Milner, 34, has made one assist in a total of nine appearances in the Premier League so far for Liverpool FC this season.

The Reds are in FA Cup action on Friday 8 January when they travel to take on Aston Villa in the third round.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip