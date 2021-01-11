Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heaped praise on Scott McTominay after he helped to fire Manchester United to a 1-0 victory over Watford in the FA Cup third round on Saturday night.

The Scottish midfielder has been in good form this season and he netted the only goal of the game in the fifth minute at Old Trafford when he headed home from Alex Telles’ corner.

McTominay has been a regular fixture in the Manchester United team this season, scoring four goals and making one assist in 22 games in all competitions for the Red Devils.

Solskjaer was delighted by the 24-year-old’s performance at Old Trafford on Saturday night as the midfielder helped to inspire Manchester United through to the fourth round of the cup competition.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Solskjaer said: “Scott has had a very good season.

“He is being more and more dangerous, we know he can be a box-to-box midfielder.

“He should have scored a few more on set-plays before now because he is a monster of a human being.

“I am very happy he got the goal.”

McTominay will be hoping to be involved when Manchester United return to Premier League action with a trip to Burnley on Tuesday night.

Victory for the Red Devils would move them to the top of the Premier League table and three points ahead of Liverpool FC in the build-up to their crunch trip to Anfield next weekend.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip