Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Man United are looking to sell two players

Manchester United are looking to offload both Marcos Rojo and Sergio Romero in the January transfer window, Ole Gunner Solskjaer has confirmed.

Neither player has featured for Manchester United’s first team this season and Solskjaer has now confirmed that the Red Devils are attempting to move them on this month.

Both Rojo and Romero’s contracts at Manchester United are due to expire at the end of the season and they will not be offered new deals.

Quizzed about the Argentinian duo’s situations at Old Trafford, Solskjaer said: “Both of them have contracts until the summer and they’re not going to be extended.

“We’re looking for them to find clubs. Marcos has been given time to go home so he’s still in Argentina. Sergio has been back home as well to see his family but he’s back in England now.

“They are professionals, they are working hard. They are ready if they are called in for us. Of course, Marcos would have to travel and quarantine before [he plays for United again].”

Rojo signed for Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon back in August 2014 and has made a total of 76 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils.

Romero joined the Red Devils a year later on a free transfer from Sampdoria but has only made seven Premier League appearances for the club.

Manchester United are bound to be linked with a host of players in the January transfer window as Solskjaer considers bolstering his squad ahead of the second half of the campaign.

They will take on Burnley away from home in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

